I had a nice experience at our local H-E-B on Texas Avenue Monday afternoon.
Because of hip replacement surgery and knee issues I have a handicap permit. I pulled in to a handicapped parking spot and, as I was getting out of my car, an H-E-B employee hurried towards me and asked me what type of cart I would like. For some of us with mobility issues walking with a cart helps.
Apparently this young man realized that and was quick to help a senior citizen. It put a smile on my face. We have so many wonderful people in our community!
DONNA WALL
Bryan