The Aug. 15 cartoon, with the 2024 Biden-Trump Presidential debates being broadcast from San Quentin Prison, is the most egregious case of Bothsiderism that I have seen in quite a while.

No wonder our political system, and particularly the Republican Party (with a few exceptions such as Will Hurd), is in such sad shape at present.

Or did I miss something? Is Hunter Biden by chance running for president?

WALTER KAMPHOEFNER

Bryan

0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false