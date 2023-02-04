It was good to see an op-ed on lying presented by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in Tuesday’s Eagle.

It seems the practice of lying is overwhelming these days, and, as you know, once someone demonstrates dishonesty even once, we can never be completely sure of the truth from them again.

The problem, as I see it, is that by only exposing conservative lying while ignoring liberal lying, the Post-Dispatch (and The Eagle by proxy) are exposing the reader to half-truths, which are nothing more than lies for all practical purposes.

And, I might add, there is no shortage of these liberal lies available for examples. Any brief search and a minimal effort could have given the guest editorial the power the topic deserves. By failing to demonstrate this minimal effort,, the op-ed comes off as no more than hack journalism. It is guilty of the same sins it condemns in the story.

As I have shared with Editorial Board members on more than one occasion, I believe they can do better. I know they are probably not at liberty to edit these off-site editorials, but an editorial of their own, which takes that editorial to task would have been quite effective.

And, God forbid, they did not already see the dishonesty. In that case, we are all in trouble for unbiased journalism, and the need to protect its integrity.

Their right to watch over a politician’s integrity is forfeited or, at best, diminished, to say nothing of our willingness to ever believe our local journalists.

MIKE TERRAL

College Station