Governing style is open and honest

There are two parts to becoming an elected official. One is the election process, where the candidate can claim anything accurate or not to get elected.

Then comes the day of governing. When the elected must produce. Russ Ford has run an excellent campaign with accurate and honest statements about his record.

His governing style has been effective, open and honest. Check his record.

I do not like to be negative about anyone. However, if you check Russ Ford's opponent’s outlandish advertising claims, he thinks he has saved and built Brazos County by himself.

His management style is worse. He constantly leaves behind the people who need the most help. Check his real record.

But you need to understand for your good that Russ Ford is a man of his word with the skills and ability to serve you and your needs. His opponent’s leadership is a worst-case scenario.

For your good and the good of the county, reelect Russ Ford for Brazos County commissioner, Pct. 2.

MICHAEL SOUTHERLAND

Bryan

