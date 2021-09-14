Gov. Greg Abbott should reverse no-mask mandate

In 1724's "Gullivers Travels," Jonathon Swift satirized British politics by writing of how the imaginary island nations of Lilliput and Blefuscu went to war over the proper way to crack a boiled egg, little end or big end.

Almost 300 years later here in Texas we battle over whether asking folks to wear a mask is the equivalent of one of King George’s Intolerable Acts.

Like the emperor of Lilliput banishing Big-Endians from his realm, earlier this year Gov. Greg Abbott issued a decree banishing mask mandates in schools and other governmental entities, citing the steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases. The path forward is personal responsibility, said the governor.

As of today, that path seems instead to be leading us backward, into the worst days of the pandemic.

“Steady declines?” No more. Instead, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are exploding. Meanwhile Texans are dying not only of the virus but also other illnesses left untreated because there’s no room in overcrowded hospitals.