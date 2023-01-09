Gov. Abbott stoops to a personal low

In most cases, migrants to the U.S. border are fleeing difficult political, economic, weather-related situations or threats to personal safety issues.

They’ve faced arduous journeys to get to the border and years of confused U.S. policies when it comes to applying for entry or seeking asylum.

Along the way they’ve dealt with gangs and coyotes all too anxious to take advantage of their circumstances. For those fortunate enough to gain entry while they wait for asylum hearings, efforts are made to move to communities where they have relatives or friends.

Unfortunately, people such as Gov. Greg Abbott compound the issues migrants face by using them as key actors in political theater such as busing them to high visibility sites, then dropping them off without resources or warning.

The latest of these stunts was Abbott's ill-advised drop-off in freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s house in Washington, D.C. Surely even Abbott has a better understanding of the holiday period and freezing temperatures than this — or perhaps he doesn’t.

Abbott can be expected to engage in more political theater over time, wasting state funds by sending National Guard troops to the border, bringing unproductive lawsuits, etc., rather than rallying governors behind comprehensive immigration reform.

We all know that Republicans are not really interested in solving the migrant crisis — it’s too valuable as a headline-grabbing talking point during each election cycle.

But the latest chapter in the governor’s efforts to grab headlines by dumping migrants in the cold in our nation's capital is certainly a new low, even for Abbott.

PETER WITT

College Station