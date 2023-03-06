Everyone knows the Republicans under-performed in the 2022 elections. They should have control of the Senate and won a much larger majority in the House.

Sen. Mitchr McConnell was correct when he said that part of the results could be attributed to the quality of the candidates. Interestingly, Democrats actually spent money on Republican primaries to ensure the weaker candidates won.

The Supreme Court decision on abortion obviously has an impact. That said, I believe that alone would not have prevented the expected "red wave."

I believe that Republicans had emphasized a plan to find solutions to the major problems our country faces, rather than harping on hearings for a variety of issues and people. Don't get me wrong, there is a need for some of these issues, but Republicans must offer solutions to the problems we face: illegal immigration, the bludgeoning debt, homelessness and the increasing lawlessness that we face.

President Donald Trump may well have had a significant role in the poor 2022 performance. Despite what Trump accomplished prior to COVID-19, his abrasive nature and denigration of others turns off many Republicans and independents.

Trump has a huge ego and that has hurt the Republican party. If he truly wants the party to succeed in 2024, hw should suppress his ego and drop his announced candidacy and pledge to give full support to the Republican candidate in 2024.

If the Re[ublican party fails to win the presidency and control of the House and Senate, it will become irrelevant and the country will face a troubled future.

KEITH A. ARNOLD

Bryan