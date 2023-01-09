 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Good luck, Jesse Medina, in retirement

Thank you for the well-written article in the paper about Jesse Medina's retirement and the closure of his barber shop, Aggieland Barber Shop, after 67 years of excellent service to the community.

I agree with Gene Hawkins in his assessment of Jesse's professional skills.

Jesse has a good wife and family to keep him busy in retirement.

Jesse, may God continue to bless you in retirement and your family with many good years in retirement. Thank you for your service.

Eagle: Keep on flying!

EMIL LINNSTAEDTER

College Station

