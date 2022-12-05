God does not approve of Donald Trump

The supposed voice of a 1.9% majority on Twitter is definitely not “the voice of God!” It is not, in fact, even “the voice of the people!” It is, however, the voice of our lowest, uncommon denominator!

Elon Musk let back on Twitter our lying-est, denying-est, most criminal, most immoral and un-ethical ex-President ever. According to Musk, barely half the people wanted that. The other half opposed Trump being given back the platform to spew more election and other lies and false denials—or advocate more violence!

According to Musk, “the people have spoken” and “the voice of the people is the voice of God!” I don’t think so.

The “voice of God” does not advocate presidents telling 20,000 to 30,000 public, documented lies while serving as president!

Was the famous photographer, Edward Steichen, who compiled The Family of Man exhibit and book, right that “There is corrosive evil in almost every lie?” If so, try to imagine the evil perpetrated by Trump’s lying prevarications and half-truths alone!

The voice of God does not approve of Trump claiming to be a Christian while lying daily; his misleading people while president into violently committing insurrection and attempting to overturn the government and Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or Trump’s causing Republicans to give up their mainstream GOP policies, principles and beliefs to become Trump’s cult, doing his bidding, and becoming the greatest authoritarian threat to “democracy,” valid voting, and our way of life.

The voice of God does not approve of Trump’s making revenge a major policy, value and personal agenda item. That is neither the way of Christ nor of the New Testament and Covenant!

Rev. J. ROLAND COLE

Bryan