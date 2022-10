Glad not to be in the Air Force today

I was pleased to see Michael Reagan’s column on the Sept. 30 Opinion page.

I loved my four years at the Air Force Academy. I was privileged and honored to serve 27 years as an Air Force pilot.

I am glad I served when I did. It would be very difficult to serve today under a commander in chief and military leaders who bow at the alter of wokeness.

So sad and so disappointing.

TOM HAMILTON

Bryan