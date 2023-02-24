Gifts of the planet must not be abused

Regarding the sewer line College Station wants to run through Bryan, the issue is a matter of right, wrong, and accepting full responsibility for development decisions that have been made — decisions in which Bryan residents had no voice, nor vote.

In this case, College Station would prefer a gravity-assisted line through Bryan than use a lift station and the utility infrastructure it already owns inside its city limits.

College Station is trying to convince residents of Bryan and the Bryan City Council that lift stations are a bad idea, but there has been no credible argument to support that position. Many lift stations exist in B/CS and have for many years, as they are the normal cost of development. Both cities continue to build them and use them to this day.

This issue is about cost and convenience, both of which College Station is the sole beneficiary. College Station states there will be no damage/injury while Bryan is carrying the burden of proof of injury and long-term harm.

Bryan is having to prove why the line should not run through Bryan instead of College Station realizing its actions are inappropriate. To be clear, Bryan neither wants nor expects service from the line.

From a larger perspective this is also about how people and environments are treated.

The efforts of all residents to create a home and be good neighbors, as well as the gifts given to us by our planet, should not be on the chopping block for cost or convenience.

LEIGH GATHINGS

Bryan