Getting vaccinated is part of the Aggie spirit

My son is a fourth-generation Aggie. He’s spent his life listening to stories from his dad and grandfathers about their days at Texas A&M, dreaming of the day when he would be on campus creating his own college memories.

That day came in the fall of 2019. While he struggled his first semester, he pulled himself up academically his second semester and began finding his place at the university. Then COVID hit; he packed up his dorm room and moved back home. He returned to the dorm in the fall, but online learning proved impossible and all of the activities he associated with the Aggie experience were stripped from him. He withdrew from school before the spring semester.

With the vaccine rollout, my son allowed himself to get excited again about what his A&M years might finally look like. He received both his shots, was readmitted to A&M, and moved into a house with a buddy. He’s looking forward to a true A&M college experience — one he can tell his grandkids about.

Now, however, my son’s chance of "rebooting" his A&M experience is in jeopardy. As COVID cases once again skyrocket, I fear that news of canceled activities or class format changes might once again follow.