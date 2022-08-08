Getting a new handle on the garbage

We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!

Recently, when I went out to pull our trash can to the street, I found it had a new handle. This new handle replaced the chain my husband had engineered a couple of months earlier, after the original 20-year-old handle broke due to rusting.

It was even more amazing to find that wonderful replacement handle because we hadn’t reported the problem.

We didn’t see our benefactor in operation, but we give credit to Bryan’s Department of Sanitation. Kudos and thanks!

ROSEMARIE SWANSON

Bryan