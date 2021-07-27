 Skip to main content
Get the truth about COVID vaccine
Get the truth about COVID vaccine

With COVID cases surging among the unvaccinated, it’s time to be blunt. Please stop following disinformation being pushed by liars who are killing people for profit and politics. Quit passing on this toxic misinformation to your relatives and friends. Get the objective truth from the CDC.

You will find that the vaccines are effective and safe. The vaccines do not make you magnetic, do not change your DNA, do not affect fertility, do not affect the menstrual cycle, and do not contain anything that allows the government to track you via cell phone towers.

As the friends and relatives of over 600,000 dead Americans can testify, COVID-19 is not "like the flu" and is not being overblown for political purposes.

Those who have not been vaccinated are a danger to themselves and others. It’s not about freedom. It’s about being a responsible person and good relative, neighbor and citizen.

At this point the unvaccinated are an impediment to the country's economic recovery and a burden to the nation.

JAMES ROTH

College Station

