Get rid of opponents of a carbon tax

Graphs of average global temperature data from 1860 to 2022 are available widely. There is considerable variation from year to year, but an overall increasing trend is obvious.

It’s also clear that the upward trend becomes more abrupt about 1960. Almost no scientist questions the reliability of this data.

Atmospheric scientists contend that burning of fossil fuels is the major cause of global temperature increase. The fossil fuel industry has known this for more than 100 years, yet it has fought against the adoption of alternate energy sources.

Several factors contribute to events such as strong hurricanes, intense heat waves and wildfires, but there is little doubt that higher temperatures play a major role. Perhaps fossil fuel companies should pay for the damage these events do.

To quote from a recent column (Eagle, Aug. 24)): “According to 28 Nobel laureate economists and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisors, it makes good economic sense to charge fossil fuel companies for the real cost of their products through a carbon tax.”

Republican representatives will not vote for a carbon tax.

Fire them.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station