Get big government out of women's lives

Like Joe Biden and many other religious Democrats, we are pro-choice but have mixed feelings about abortion. It would not be our personal choice.

Although we were older than average when our children were born, we did not undergo amniocentesis lest we face an agonizing choice.

We view the law of the past five decades under Roe v. Wade the way Winston Churchill regarded democracy: “the worst ... except for all the others that have been tried.”

We would not be so arrogant as impose our choice on others. Overturning Roe is empowering gig government in the worst way.

The right simply to be left alone was the real issue involved in the precedent cases leading to Roe. Griswold (1965) overturned a law blocking even married couples’ access to birth control. Not coincidentally, Griswold was the head of Connecticut Planned Parenthood, which was promoting responsible contraception long before abortion was even legal.

Home schoolers and Christian academies who have benefitted from this implied right of privacy, please take note: Two other precedent cases cited in the Roe decision upheld the right of parents to have their child receive religious instruction in the language they chose (Meyer v. Nebraska 1923), and overturned an Oregon law, passed by referendum with KKK support, which made public school attendance mandatory for all children aged 8-16 (Pierce v. Society of Sisters 1925).

A number of GOP states including Texas have taken steps toward prosecuting their residents who obtain abortions in other states, like Virginia did with interracial marriage before the 1967 Loving case.

Republicans claim to be pro-life; their position on gun control is anything but. A more accurate term would be “pro-birth.” A recent comparison of anti-abortion and pro-choice states shows that on a half-dozen measure, anti-abortion states have the least support and the worst results for the health of children and women.

It is up to Congress and the president to get big government out of people’s private lives.

WALTER KAMPHOEFNER

and ANJA SCHWALEN

Bryan