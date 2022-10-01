Gerrymandering hurts people everywhere

Moore v Harper, a gerrymandering case in North Carolina, passed in the Republican-dominated Legislature. It violates the North Carolina Constitution and voters last year contested the partisan gerrymander.

In February 2022, the North Carolina Supreme Court agreed with voters and struck down the map, describing it as "egregious and intentionally partisan" that would give a greater voice to one party over the other.

The Legislature proposed a second gerrymandered map, prompting a state court to order a special master to create a fair map, which is what everyone in every state should aspire to have, but two Republican legislators asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and reinstate their gerrymandered map.

SCOTUS has ruled that federal courts cannot hear partisan gerrymandering cases, it falls to the voters to object in state court decrying the map violated the state constitution's "free elections clause." In March 2022, SCOTUS rejected the legislators' emergency appeal to put the gerrymandered map back in place immediately. Four justices have urged the legislators to file a regular appeal asking the SCOTUS to reconsider reinstating their map for elections after 2022. In June, the court agreed to take up the case.

American voters in every state should be considering the implications of one party using its majority at the state level to control who goes to represent them in Congress with gerrymandered maps.

People in every state expect to have their own representatives to fight for them. Please raise your collective voices against this type of overly partisan gerrymandering, because if it is approved for one state, it could happen anywhere.

Voting would be a moot point for all of us then.

WILLIAM McGUIRE

Bryan