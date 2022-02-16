Genuinely cares and helps others

The person serving as Brazos County commissioner is the direct voice to the people of that precinct.

In my interactions with Silas Garrett, he has demonstrated he has the qualifications to represent Precinct 2. Silas has built a successful business in Brazos County through determination, hard work, integrity and honesty.

I have known Silas for many years, both professionally and as a friend. Unfortunately, I have needed his services on more than one occasion. Silas and his staff always made this process flow smoothly, taking care of dealing with my insurance company, getting me a rental, and returning my vehicle looking new!

Silas is qualified, he is compassionate and genuinely cares about others. He would listen to your concerns and be a voice for you.

Please vote Silas Garrett as your next county commissioner in Precinct 2!

SHERYL KIRK

College Station