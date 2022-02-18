Genuine care for the abused children

I met this awesome man right after Hurricane Harvey. I was caring for four siblings who suffered greatly at the hands of others, but this man stepped in with all or nothing attitude and made the impossible things happen.

He fought long and hard for these innocent children and cared about each one, answering the calls every time we had an issue.

Traumatized children were hard on everyone. With five children total in the house, it was a toll on us. His staff made sure we had resources.

The four children were not related to me, yet I saw really bad things they endured first hand and couldn’t sit by.

This man cared so much, not like a normal lawyer and some we saw in the court room —but genuinely cared, loved and respected every situation on that crazy time.

My children now have never wanted to look back on things except at seeing Mark.

This man, Mark Maltsberger, would make a heck of a great judge.

JACKI BURKE

Magnolia