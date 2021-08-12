Fun for All Playground should serve as example

Critics and proponents of critical race theory could benefit from an afternoon together at the Fun for All Playground in Central Park. The Rotary and Noon Lions and the city of College Station deserve praise for the park’s creation and for its demonstration of a more equal, accessible society. To produce this playground catering to all kids, regardless of their physical capabilities, required nearly a decade of discussion, planning, fundraising and construction.

The good news is the playground enables, for example, children in wheelchairs to play as easily as their fully capable peers. The unpleasant news is the Fun for All playground remains the exception, not the norm in Texas.

Expanding inclusiveness is the underlying principle of the new playground. Increasing the diversity of perspectives — especially children who could not use a regular playground — provided new ways of conceiving a more accessible, improved version.