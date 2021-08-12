Fun for All Playground should serve as example

Critics and proponents of critical race theory could benefit from an afternoon together at the Fun for All Playground in Central Park. The Rotary and Noon Lions and the city of College Station deserve praise for the park’s creation and for its demonstration of a more equal, accessible society. To produce this playground catering to all kids, regardless of their physical capabilities, required nearly a decade of discussion, planning, fundraising and construction.
The good news is the playground enables, for example, children in wheelchairs to play as easily as their fully capable peers. The unpleasant news is the Fun for All playground remains the exception, not the norm in Texas.
Expanding inclusiveness is the underlying principle of the new playground. Increasing the diversity of perspectives — especially children who could not use a regular playground — provided new ways of conceiving a more accessible, improved version.
Expanding inclusiveness is also the core of critical race theory. That means expanding our history to include the experiences of the enslaved, the powerless, the poor and the discriminated (irrespective of their race, nationality or gender): all voices historically forgotten or minimized. For Texans, that means recognizing that many of the early Anglo settlers were slaveholders, that remaining a slave state was the main reason for seceding from the United States in 1861, and that Jim Crow laws created a separate and unequal South. Recognition of this historical reality is not anti-American; it’s the path to improve the present and future.
The inclusiveness of the Fun for All playground and critical race theory exemplifies progress that would make the founding fathers (and their fellow Americans-to-be) proud. But they also remind us that citizenship means continual work “in Order to form a more perfect Union ... and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
JONATHAN COOPERSMITH
College Station