It would be easier to solve the problems of world peace than to deal with a billing problem involving Medicare. I've just spent about 10 days trying to resolve a paperwork glitch involving an insurance payment.

In April, I had a trip to the emergency room via an ambulance service. A month later I received a bill for $1,200. Since I have good insurance and I'm also on Medicare this should have been covered.

First I called my insurance company and a representative said that the company could not pay for anything that Medicare doesn't pay.

Then I called Medicare and a representative said that it didn't pay because it needed more information from the ambulance service.

Then I called the ambulance service and its representative said it needed some information from the hospital regarding my trip.

Then I called the hospital. I've called about five times and I have no idea if the problem is being resolved because no one has informed me as to the status of my situation. The first person I spoke with there had me spell my last name four times, my phone number three times and then she said that she would forward my call to the correct department. Silence on the phone was interrupted by requests to please stay on the line. I waited for 20 min and gave up.

I called again the following Monday and someone listened to my problem and took my phone number to call me back. Since she never called, I called her and she said she has passed it to someone else. I have not heard from that department.

I encourage St. Joseph Hospital to do a better job when someone has a minor paperwork problem.

I'm 89 years old and every minute that I spend on the phone hearing that my call is important is a minute that I could be enjoying my life.

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan