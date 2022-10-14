Fortunate to have her on school board

As a former teacher and a resident of College Station, I am writing to support Kimberly McAdams for College Station school board.

The residents of College Station are fortunate to have had Kimberly McAdams serve on the school board for six years and should support her reelection in November. She not only has devoted the necessary time to be an effective member of this board, but she also has served as the regional representative to the state Legislative Advisory Council.

As stated in her campaign material, she is experienced, dedicated and involved. She is a mechanical engineer who understands data and knows the right questions to ask in studies related to school effectiveness.

And she is a committed parent who cares not only about the education of her own children, but also wants every student to be as successful as possible.

In 1840, Horace Mann wrote that “I would give to every human being the best opportunity I could to develop and cultivate the faculties which God has bestowed upon him, and which, therefore, he holds under a divine charter … .”

Kimberly supports the same opportunity for our students and our teachers in 2022.

“Success for each student + support for all teachers = productive citizens and a prosperous community.”

BLANCHE BRICK

College Station