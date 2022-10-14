 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fortunate to have her on school board

  • 0

As a former teacher and a resident of College Station, I am writing to support Kimberly McAdams for College Station school board.

The residents of College Station are fortunate to have had Kimberly McAdams serve on the school board for six years and should support her reelection in November.  She not only has  devoted the necessary time to be an effective member of this board, but she also has served as the regional representative to the state Legislative Advisory Council. 

As stated in her campaign material, she is experienced, dedicated and involved.  She is a mechanical engineer who understands data and knows the right questions to ask in studies related to school effectiveness. 

And she is a committed parent who cares not only about the education of her own children, but also wants every student to be as successful as possible. 

People are also reading…

In 1840, Horace Mann wrote that “I would give to every human being the best opportunity I could to develop and cultivate the faculties which God has bestowed upon him, and which, therefore, he holds under a divine charter … .”

Kimberly supports the same opportunity for our students and our teachers in 2022.

“Success for each student + support for all teachers = productive citizens and a prosperous community.” 

BLANCHE BRICK

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not involved in real estate or land

I am urging the residents of Bryan to vote for Mike Southerland for mayor. Having been a long-time Bryanite, I am tired of the city council ba…

Need a mayor to put people first

When I think of Mike Southerland, I see a man who spends hours going over the Bryan’s budget and figuring out where the money went.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert