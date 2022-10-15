Former CS mayors name their choices

The majority of the members of the College Station Association of Mayors support John Nichols for mayor and Bob Yancy, William Wright and Mark Smith for city council.

John Nichols has the background and experience to make an excellent mayor. No one would regret voting for John to be their next mayor.

Bob Yancy has several years of experience as a former city employee, which would provide him the ability to hit the ground running. In addition, he has years’ experience in the community in important leadership positions.

William Wright served on both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Historic Preservation committees. He has demonstrated strong support for neighborhood integrity while serving on these committees and this experience will serve him well on the city council.

Mark Smith has vast experience in both city and state government. Since returning to College Station, his service on the Planning and Zoning Commission demonstrates his commitment to neighborhood integrity.

Residents would do the council well by supporting these candidates. They would bring status to the council.

BEN WHITE, president

College Station Association of Former Mayors