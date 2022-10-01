Ford and Aldrich shirking their jobs

I am disappointed in Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford. Their lack of fulfilling their commissioner duties is wrong on so many levels.

To be an effective leader, one needs to listen to others, learn the facts and make sound decisions. I have not heard of any forums in which Aldrich is being told not to do his job. Not only is he not showing up to work or returning phone calls, he is misusing our tax dollars in collecting pay for not working.

I do not think this behavior would be acceptable to any employer. An effective leader can build consensus, but Aldrich has failed to do so during his tenure on the court. Instead, he is just pouting because he didn’t get his way.

We all want safety and security. Aldrich lives in the College Station city limits where he is provided public safety by the city police and fire departments. Those of us in the county rely on the services that Brazos County provides. With the growing population in Precinct 1, the funds and services already are stretched. Aldrich is in essence cutting our services by his unwillingness to do his job.

My wife and I, as well as our neighbors, drive the dangerous curve on IGN Road. The county has promised that it would realign this portion of the road for the past several years. Now the county may not have the funds to complete this project. If so, we all should hold Commissioners Aldrich and Ford personally accountable for any accidents or deaths that occur at this bend in the road.

Peoples’ lives should be more important than publicity stunts to try and make the news for political career advancement.

Please go to work for your constituents and all the residents of Brazos County. They’re working every day to pay your salaries.

STERLING MORRISON College Station