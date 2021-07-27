Five years is long enough to wait for a decision on a YMCA

In June 2019, College Station decided that a 2016 YMCA feasibility study needed to be updated. This second study was completed in February 2020 and shelved for 14 months because of COVID. The study was finally presented to the City Council last month. The City Council’s decision was that a third survey should be conducted “because more data is needed and so much has changed since February 2020."

It is a sad testimonial that after five years of consideration, our City Council still can’t make a decision. The only actual decision beyond ordering another study was that the matter should be put to the residents for a vote. Since the responsibility has been passed to the residents, please move forward and put it on the ballot. This really is a simple decision that would meaningfully improve the quality of life and health of this city. Five years is long enough.