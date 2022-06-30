 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five facts in the abortion debate

As our country stands divided over abortion issues, I thought it might be useful to point out areas where we all agree. They include:

• No one wants there to be abortions.  Whether your pro-life or pro-choice, nobody wants women and girls to be in a position to need an abortion. Who would wish that on anyone?

• Abortions will continue. If you weren't living at the time before Roe v. Wade, then you cannot know what it was like for women who needed or wanted an abortion. They had to go underground and travel to a clinic or doctor's office who would perform the abortion — that will be the situation now.

• For many women and girls, an abortion will be less safe. The coat-hanger is not just a symbol of self-induced abortions, they actually were used by desperate females.  

• Women and girls will continue to be impregnated by rape and incest. No one on either side of the issue thinks it is fair for these victims to carry a child to full term.  (As an educator in Bryan, I had two students who had to go through this horrendous ordeal.  One was raped at 13 years old, and one, 12 years old and was mentally challenged, was impregnated by her grandfather.)

• Abortions would be legal if men could become pregnant.

DAVID OGDEN

College Station

