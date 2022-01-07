First responders simply were amazing

On Jan. 2, just before dawn, my husband and I were startled awake by loud popping and flashing lights outside our front and back windows. Our first thought was "fireworks," which did not make sense that time of day.

It continued another 15 or 20 minutes while we watched the sparks fly. Within another 15 minutes the fire truck our neighbor had called was in front of our house to investigate. The firefighters explained that it was most likely a transformer.

Three BTU trucks appeared about 10 minutes after we lost electricity. The responders worked a while and by 9:50 a.m., our power was restored.

Once again, these first responders have come to our rescue. Many thanks to the men of the Bryan Fire Department and to the BTU workers for their timely and efficient service that we sometimes take for granted.

We are reminded of their heroic efforts in 2016 when a tornado tore through our neighborhood.

Thanks to all of you for your dedication and hard work.