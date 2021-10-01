Finding a balance in College Station

William Wright is the "right" choice for College Station City Council, Place 4 for a number of reasons:

William is a graduate of Texas A&M University, Class of 2011, and has lived in College Station his entire life. Having attended College Station schools, he knows why a sense of community is important in schools. Academic achievement and schools with a strong sense of community stress the development of qualities essential to good character and citizenship.

Fairness, concern for others and personal responsibility are qualities William has learned from his local education.

William lives, works and shops locally. He grew up in an older neighborhood near campus and is aware of the concern homeowners have about the integrity of those older areas. He now lives further south of town and has experienced first-hand the difficulty of finding affordable housing for a young family.

His work experience with one of the top five businesses in College Station, has given him the practical knowledge to focus on efficiency and processes which are perfect requirements for city council members.

Whether he's looking for fresh flowers for his wife, outings with his son or a birthday gift for his mom, William shops first in College Station.