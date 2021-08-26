Fed up with the unvaccinated

The letter from Paul Padron (Eagle, Aug. 24) is a prime example. It’s obvious that, like several previous correspondents, Padron had a gut response against being vaccinated and then searched for any source to confirm his pre-existing biases.

To Padron I have this to say: I have lost all patience with not being able to put COVID behind us because you indulge your delusions. When you get COVID, at least put your money where your mouth is and don’t go to the hospital and take up valuable space and resources when you could have gotten the vaccine for free.