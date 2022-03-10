Fearful for future of printed papers

I enjoy getting my Eagle newspaper every morning with its local and global news, good op/eds and letters to the editor, funnies, sports, and much more.

Recently I saw a TV program explaining how large venture capital companies are buying many local and regional papers and then cutting staff. They run articles that don't serve the local communities at all but are just run-of-the-mill news to fill pages.

Several years ago, when I was serving as dean of the local university, a university computer techie saw me reading the local newspaper and asked why I would do that when he gets the news on his computer, doesn't have to walk out into the weather in the morning to grab the paper, doesn't get ink on his hands, and doesn't pay a cent for his "free" news.

I held my fire, seeing clearly that he hadn't thought through the circle of news: where his news comes from in the first place, and the cost of gathering and putting that news together.

I think a lot of young people feel this way: Why pay for news in a paper when it's free digitally?

I have pondered this and don't know how to confront this sea change in receiving news. I think our schools might help to educate students how hard local papers work to get good community and global news, and how valuable local papers are to the cohesion of communities.

If something doesn't change soon, I fear only people who grew up reading actual newspapers will be the only ones reading them.

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan