Starting Sept. 1, parents and guardians of children and adults who need 24/7 direct supervision and neurobehavioral support will have the opportunity to petition the court directly for a civil commitment order for residential placement in a State Supported Living Center thanks to the passage of SB944.

Federal law states that if a state plan includes the option of Intermediate Care Facilities in its “Medicaid State Plan,” the state must provide that all individuals making an application for medical assistance under the plan shall have the opportunity to do so, and that such assistance shall be furnished with reasonable promptness to all eligible individuals.

Individuals seeking residential care, including their parents and guardians, should be "given the choice of either institutional or home and community-based services.”

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in 1999's Olmstead v L.C. defined the American with Disabilities Act by requiring all services be administered in the most integrated setting appropriate to the needs of the individual.

Olmstead established that persons with an intellectual disability vary in how they are situated in the spectrum and recognized that some persons may need “institutional care from time to time” and “for others, no placement outside the institution may ever be appropriate.”

Texas has narrow criteria for admittance to a State Supported Living Center and a civil commitment must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Families now can choose from the full continuum of care offered by the state of Texas and select the one that best meets the needs of their family member.

REBECCA JAPKO

Brenham

0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false