 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
False narratives contribute to COVID surge
0 comments

False narratives contribute to COVID surge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I would like to respond to Walter Kamphoefner’s letter to the editor on Tuesday. Walter exemplifies exactly what is wrong with our country today: politicization of every issue in our country. Instead of helpful suggestions, he pins a blanket of blame on Republicans and former President Donald Trump for the spread of COVID. He dutifully repeats the mainstream media and Democratic talking points.

It is well-documented that the vaccination rate of Blacks and Hispanics is behind that of whites. Should they also be blamed for the latest surge? When all three groups are asked why they resist vaccination, many say they do not “trust” the vaccine. As I remember, during the presidential campaign — both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said they did not trust the “Trump vaccine.” Now after they are elected, they are imploring everyone to get the very vaccine they cast doubt on. Don’t trust the vaccine; now trust the vaccine. Don’t wear masks; now wear a mask.

As an American, I must prove I am COVID negative to get back into the USA. (Even though I am fully vaccinated,) But, if I walk over the southern border, I do not have to prove a thing. In fact, even if you are COVID positive, the Border Patrol will process you and send you around the country. This is dangerous and surely another cause for the unchecked spread of COVID into our country. When our own citizens are observing these opposing narratives, it causes many not to take the surge seriously.

These are just a few of the examples that are indicative of the causes of the COVID surge. Let's stop playing the blame game and come up with some useful suggestions to address the COVID spread. Name-calling and false narratives just aren’t going to do it.

ELAINE MEADOWS

College Station

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID and politics
Letters

COVID and politics

Kathleen Parker (Opinion, Aug. 4) pulled off an amazing feat: she wrote an entire column on polarization over vaccination status without once …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert