False narratives contribute to COVID surge

I would like to respond to Walter Kamphoefner’s letter to the editor on Tuesday. Walter exemplifies exactly what is wrong with our country today: politicization of every issue in our country. Instead of helpful suggestions, he pins a blanket of blame on Republicans and former President Donald Trump for the spread of COVID. He dutifully repeats the mainstream media and Democratic talking points.

It is well-documented that the vaccination rate of Blacks and Hispanics is behind that of whites. Should they also be blamed for the latest surge? When all three groups are asked why they resist vaccination, many say they do not “trust” the vaccine. As I remember, during the presidential campaign — both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said they did not trust the “Trump vaccine.” Now after they are elected, they are imploring everyone to get the very vaccine they cast doubt on. Don’t trust the vaccine; now trust the vaccine. Don’t wear masks; now wear a mask.