Faithful, capable describe candidate
Faithful, capable describe candidate

It’s a great honor to endorse Silas Garrett for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 2.

As a lifelong resident of Brazos County, his desire is to better the community by diving head-first into the task of working hard for the county and specifically the people of Precinct 2.

Silas is very respected as a person and business owner by his employees and loyal customers. For many years he has worked hard to be a good example of kindness, devotion, and leadership to everyone he meets and it certainly shows through his family, many friends, and through the success of all his business ventures.

Silas, without a doubt, would carry his devotion and leadership abilities into his role as County Commissioner.

Faithful, considerate, knowledgeable, optimistic, achiever, capable, and cheerful. These words perfectly describe Silas Garrett and make him the best choice for Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 2.

DANNY and BELINDA PENDLEY

Bryan

