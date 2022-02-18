Experiences led to a servant heart

Roy Brantley is a candidate for judge of Brazos County Court at Law No. 2. When I think of Roy Brantley, several words come to mind, and the first word is character.

He is reliable, honest, wise, courageous and just. Roy wants both litigants and attorneys to be treated with respect always. He listens and wants people to feel they’ve been heard, regardless of the outcome.

Another word is service. Being raised by a single mother on his grandparents’ farm, his family’s servant hearts instilled a desire in him to lead and to serve. Through 4-H youth experiences, Texas A&M Corps of Cadets staff and as Ross Volunteer commander, serving as a long-time A&M Consolidated High School Tiger Club member, helping to found Save our Streets Ministries, and a myriad of other experiences on a number of boards, Roy has seen first-hand the needs in the local community and the importance of putting people first.

I cannot think of a better person for the seat of judge of Brazos County Court at Law No. 2.

Please join me in voting for Roy Brantley.