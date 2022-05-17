 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Experienced leader who knows county needs

We are writing wholeheartedly to endorse Chuck Konderla for Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 2. 

Chuck is an experienced leader who knows the needs of Brazos County and its residents.  He has been deeply involved in community activities and organizations, not only as a former elected Bryan city councilman, but also as a volunteer. 

He and his wife, Lori, are raising seven children, while still devoting time to serving others in their church, in Scouts, and in several other community organizations. 

Chuck is a successful businessperson with the intelligence, acumen and dedication to study and master Brazos County issues and to be an effective voice on the commissioners court.

He is a dedicated Aggie, a selfless servant, and a man of integrity who works hard each day to make the world a little better.

Please join us in voting for Chuck Konderla for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 2, on May 24.

GINA and BILL FLORES

Bryan

