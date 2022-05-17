Experience, track record matter

The race for Brazos County commissioner, Pct. 2 has some significant issues to consider in determining who will serve Brazos County above all other interest.

County commissioners handle all sorts of business for Brazos County and need a tool box of experience to meet that challenge.

• Qualifications for the job matter. Russ Ford has well more than 30 years of experience in the construction and engineering field with management authority over civil projects, budgets, assets, right-of-way acquisition and testing.

This experience has helped him develop the ability to make difficult decisions without being swayed by unrealistic ideas or propositions. Russ has the integrity and courage to say yes when a decision is right for Brazos County and no when it is not.

• Track record matters. Russ has proven his commitment to fiscal responsibility in previously voting to reduce property taxes and he recently stated that the tax rate should be adjusted down to offset the current rise in property appraisals.

• Positive leadership matters. Russ serves as the Brazos County liaison for infrastructure projects. He has worked to bring much-needed improvements on county roads and recently helped to secure funding for development of F.M. 1179.

Russ helped bring the Fuji manufacturing expansion to Brazos County and also promoted raising the sheriff deputy salaries and benefits to the level of local police.

Russ is fully committed to Brazos County and has proven his ability and dedication throughout his first term in office.

Please join us in re-electing Russ Ford, County Commissioner for Precinct 2.

JODY and MARY ANN QUIMBY

Bryan