Experience to improve clerk's office

I am a family law attorney who has practiced in Brazos County for 14 years, and I am endorsing Krystal Kelly in the race for Brazos County district clerk.
The outcome of this race has a direct effect on my cases and my clients. Krystal has worked both inside the district clerk's office, where I came to know her, and for local attorneys who use the district clerk's services, so she has a unique perspective on what needs to be done as well has how to work in the system.
Over the past few years, there have been changes that continue to limit my ability to access the documents I need for my cases. I believe that Krystal's election is necessary for the improvement of the district clerk's office.
COURTNEY ALLEN
College Station