Experience really does matter for judge

I read with great interest the letters to the editor on Tuesday in support of Mark Maltsberger, which cited how his years of experience makes him a strong candidate for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2.
I agree, experience does make a difference and this is one of many reasons why I have placed my full endorsement behind Roy Brantley.
I’ve known Roy and his family for more than 30 years. Roy has been a mentor to me since I was a cadet in the early 1990s, and we have stayed in touch with his family. He’s invested in this community — lived and practiced law here more than 35 years, helped establish ministries such as S.O.S. in Bryan, and continues to serve our students (both college and high school) in various ways.
When I think about experience, it matters. I’m a pretty simple guy. Roy and Mark have very similar backgrounds, both men of faith and active in our great community. Roy is Class of ’81, Mark is class of ’97 — my Aggie math tells me Roy has at least 15 more years of experience than Mark. In military terms, someone with 35-years of experience would typically be a 2- or 3 -star general; with roughly 20 years of experience, a lieutenant colonel. I served with the 101st Airborne Division as a lieutenant colonel; the commanding general had 15 more years of experience and wisdom than I did. Logically, those 15-years of wisdom, experience, and leadership made him much more fit to command that famed division than my then 20-years of experience.