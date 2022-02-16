Experience really does matter for judge

I read with great interest the letters to the editor on Tuesday in support of Mark Maltsberger, which cited how his years of experience makes him a strong candidate for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2.

I agree, experience does make a difference and this is one of many reasons why I have placed my full endorsement behind Roy Brantley.

I’ve known Roy and his family for more than 30 years. Roy has been a mentor to me since I was a cadet in the early 1990s, and we have stayed in touch with his family. He’s invested in this community — lived and practiced law here more than 35 years, helped establish ministries such as S.O.S. in Bryan, and continues to serve our students (both college and high school) in various ways.