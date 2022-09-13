Experience, concern to be a councilman

Anyone who has spent more than a couple minutes speaking with Mark Smith will notice that he is a rarity.

It is difficult to find a person who blends a deep experience with and expansive knowledge of our city’s inner workings with such an easy-to-understand, folksy demeanor

His experience in city government getting things done will help him and the rest of the city council understand and deal with the problems that are facing our city. He has seen it all and done it all.

Speak with him about an issue facing our city and you can hear it. The man knows what he’s talking about. Even better, when you talk to him, you know what he’s talking about. The man is a great communicator.

Underneath all that knowledge, experience, and common sense lies a deeper, more relevant truth about Mark Smith. The man cares about his neighbors.

As a board member of the College Station Association of Neighborhoods, I was impressed with his credentials. I was intrigued by his ideas and solutions. But I was blown away by his deep commitment to make College Station a better place for the people who live here.

If you ask him why he’s running, he talks about home. If you ask him about what he loves about our town, he talks about his neighbors and the community we live in. If you ask him about the issues, he has solid, straightforward answers that are backed up by real life facts. How refreshing.

This is why the College Station Association of Neighborhoods is proud to announce its endorsement of Mark Smith for Place 1 on the College Station City Council.

CHARLES VESPERMAN

College Station