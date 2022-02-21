Experience and conservative values

It is my distinct pleasure to endorse Roy Brantley to become our next judge for Brazos County Court at Law No. 2.

I have known Roy Brantley and his family for the past 20 years and feel extremely confident that his extensive legal experience, servant's heart and conservative values make him the better candidate to serve the people, professionals and law of Brazos County.

With deep roots in Aggieland (Class of '81 and former Ross Volunteer commander) Roy has practiced law in our community for more than 34 years as a graduate of South Texas College of Law, '85. His numerous years as a litigator give him a strength and advantage over his opponent.

He has served as past president of the Brazos County Bar Association as well as served on the Texas State Bar President's Executive Committee, Brazos County Pro Bono Committee, and as justice commissioner for the Access to Justice Commission.

Roy's legal recognitions are numerous, including Top 1% of National Association of Distinguished Counsel, America's Most Honored Lawyers Top 1% by the American Registry in 2021, and AVVO Top Rated Lawyer in 2021.