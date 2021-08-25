Evidence is clear: masks work

Watching Dr. Seth Sullivan's news conference on COVID-19 on Monday left me even more confused about the governor’s decision to ban mask mandates in Texas schools.
This policy leaves schoolchildren at the mercy of individual choices. Unfortunately, many local school employees, parents and students are choosing not to wear masks, thereby modeling the principle that individual liberties matter more than your neighbors' health or life.
Wise Americans long ago established a different principle: that we must compromise and cooperate to protect one another from harm. This principle covers everything from the armed forces to traffic laws to fighting contagious disease.
Protecting public health long has been considered more compelling than an individual’s choice to reject that protection. That is why vaccinations for diseases that once killed or disabled children, including polio, measles and whooping cough, are required by law before children may attend public schools.
As a country, we recognize that your child's health depends on my child's health.
Last year, in response to the public health emergency, schools established clear protocols and nearly everyone in our schools masked. Even if COVID is infrequently fatal, its long-term effects are not yet fully understood, so our communities agreed that it was prudent to take precautions.
This year, a new, more contagious COVID variant is again filling hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units. The Centers for Disease Control has issued clear guidance that everyone should again be masking.
But cynical politicians have transformed this common-sense precaution into an encroachment on individual rights.
So under current policy, if a family knowingly sends an unmasked, COVID-exposed or -infected child to school, there is no recourse because that is their choice. If I want my child to go to school, however, I have no choice but to accept the increased risk.
Why should cussing carry serious consequences, when recklessly endangering others’ life in a pandemic does not? Please explain.
HANNELE RUBIN
College Station