Evidence is clear: masks work

Watching Dr. Seth Sullivan's news conference on COVID-19 on Monday left me even more confused about the governor’s decision to ban mask mandates in Texas schools.

This policy leaves schoolchildren at the mercy of individual choices. Unfortunately, many local school employees, parents and students are choosing not to wear masks, thereby modeling the principle that individual liberties matter more than your neighbors' health or life.

Wise Americans long ago established a different principle: that we must compromise and cooperate to protect one another from harm. This principle covers everything from the armed forces to traffic laws to fighting contagious disease.

Protecting public health long has been considered more compelling than an individual’s choice to reject that protection. That is why vaccinations for diseases that once killed or disabled children, including polio, measles and whooping cough, are required by law before children may attend public schools.

As a country, we recognize that your child's health depends on my child's health.