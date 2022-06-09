 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Entertainment' spurs real-life violence

While the discussions are intense about how to stop gun violence, there is one aspect of the problem that I have not seen mentioned recently.

I strongly feel that the extreme violence that exists in video games and on both the small screen and the big screen have a major impact on the violence we are witnessing in our society,

In video games, the :winner" is the one who kills the most people in the shortest amount of time. On TV and in movies, people are shot with the emotional depth of someone putting something in a trash can. These fictional murders have desensitized people — they do not value human life and they do not acknowledge the pain and finality of death.

We should have gun purchases better regulated and we definitely neede to provide improved mental health care. However, until we stop making shooting people a form of entertainment, the problem of gun violence will continue.

SUSAN GANDY

Bryan

0 Comments

