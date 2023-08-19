A lot of people are confused about House Bill 3297 and what happens on Jan. 1, 2025.

For 30 years, Texas DPS working with the RINOs in the Legislature have introduced this bill and two identical bills into three separate committees in an attempt to sneak one through without the public's knowledge or input.

Supporters of HB 3297 claim they eliminated the state's safety inspection program because it was too "expensive" (its been $7 per car for 30 years, the emissions tests in certain counties are $30 to $40 per car). Then they claimed it was to "time consuming" (its took 5-10 mins per car, emissions testing takes hours of waiting in lines or making appointments).

Then they claimed " it was ineffective at reducing accidents and deaths" which any third grader could tell you is untrue.

The truth of the matter is they raised the "inspection fee" you pay on your vehicle registrations that is actually a tax that's earmarked to the DPS for operating the inspection program.

So now when you register your car the amount to the DPS will increase to $10.25 per car, even though it no longer will have any expenses associated with running the inspection program.

They stole the safety program, and that guarantees more Texans will be injured or killed in avoidable accidents.

This nets DPS and the Legislature more than 500,000 million dollars per year in new taxes — or, excuse me, fees.

All they had to do was raise the inspection fee to 20 bucks per car, gave the inspection stations $8 and kept $12 and it would have ended up about the same as profitable for them and Texans wouldn't have had their safety put at risk for a few more dollars in political pockets.

ALBERT GONTER

Bryan