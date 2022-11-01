 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Empathy needed to be a great leader

William Wright has the right experience for city council. I came to know William over the past few years and have found him to be very knowledgeable, experienced, and understanding of issues that effect all residents of College Station.

Like me, he is a young professional, raising his family in College Station, and I believe he would bring a fresh prospective to our council.

Growing up in College Station, William has been witness to our amazing growth. He recognizes the benefits of this growth, but he also recognizes the issues it can create for our residents. William has consistently placed the needs of the residents of College Station above outside interests.

William has served on numerous city committees, including the Planning and Zoning Commission and Historic Preservation Committee, and he completed the C.S. Citizen's Fire Academy.

He has the experience needed to be effective in our city government. William understands the issues of residents from across the city and has lived both in our older neighborhoods and our newer ones.

He has the empathy needed to be a great leader for our residents.

I am proud to support William Wright’s candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 2.

JACOB McFARLAND

College Station

