Embarrassing behavior

Two similar processes currently are taking place with amazing differences. The Democrats in the Texas House have fled to Washington in an effort to block the state’s voter legislation. They are being hailed as heroes by everyone from the media to the president of the United States.

At the same time, Republicans in the U.S. Senate are using the filibuster, used hundreds of times by Democrats, to block federal voter legislation. They are demonized by everyone including in speeches by President Joe Biden, who calls them Jim Crow, to our local paper, which published a despicable cartoon (Eagle, June 11), calling Republicans white supremacists. The cartoon, which showed a statue with a noose, ready for a lynching, being adored by Republicans and by Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Another stark difference is the way the two parties justify their positions. The Republican show specifically, item by item, that the proposed legislation they sponsor makes it easier to vote and more difficult to cheat. Of course, these positions can be debated. The Democrats, particularly Biden, attack the legislation with name-calling about vote suppression, racism and bigotry, without any reference to the actual legislation. Being called a racist ends all rational discussion.