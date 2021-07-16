Two similar processes currently are taking place with amazing differences. The Democrats in the Texas House have fled to Washington in an effort to block the state’s voter legislation. They are being hailed as heroes by everyone from the media to the president of the United States.
At the same time, Republicans in the U.S. Senate are using the filibuster, used hundreds of times by Democrats, to block federal voter legislation. They are demonized by everyone including in speeches by President Joe Biden, who calls them Jim Crow, to our local paper, which published a despicable cartoon (Eagle, June 11), calling Republicans white supremacists. The cartoon, which showed a statue with a noose, ready for a lynching, being adored by Republicans and by Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
Another stark difference is the way the two parties justify their positions. The Republican show specifically, item by item, that the proposed legislation they sponsor makes it easier to vote and more difficult to cheat. Of course, these positions can be debated. The Democrats, particularly Biden, attack the legislation with name-calling about vote suppression, racism and bigotry, without any reference to the actual legislation. Being called a racist ends all rational discussion.
The Republicans in the U.S. Senate attack the Democrats' voting bill by pointing to specific items which undoubtedly make illegal voting easier. The Democrats answer these arguments with the same name calling.
What one party tries to demonstrate, by use of facts, that it is attempting to make elections legitimate, the other dismisses by comparing them to vicious attacks on the foundations of our country, without any justification based on facts.
The stakes in this matter are far too important for the embarrassing behavior of our elected officials and the partisan media.
WILLIAM BASSICHIS
College Station