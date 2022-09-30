Elmer Krehbiel was a true inspiration

Elmer Krehbiel changed my life, though we never met. I followed his gardening articles in the Eagle newspaper for years.

Because of him, my children experienced growing sunflowers and corn taller than themselves. We learned to grow vegetables year round.

Long before the internet, he was our sole source of how to turn our grass into a tiny ag experience.

His planting schedules and other articles printed in The Eagle held a prominent place on my refrigerator.

While my husband tired of hearing "Well, Elmer Krehbiel says... ." my husband also enjoyed the literal fruits of us following Krehbiel's advice. Our family was better for Elmer Krehbiel's influence.

It was with great sorrow I read of his passing in the paper. But his impact will live on.

ELIZABETH CUNHA

College Station