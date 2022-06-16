Editorial wrong on gun ownership

For protection of family, many choose the same firearms law enforcement use for their defensive purposes. This includes a semi-automatic rifle such as an AR-15. This firearm type allows law abiding gun owners to maintain parity with the guns criminals utilize.

If forced to defend life and liberty of family from violent crime, you can rely only on your actions and proficiency. A police response is several minutes away when seconds count.

The Eagle’s June 12 editorial incorrectly stated AR-15 style rifles aren’t used for hunting. Apparently, the editorial staff isn’t among the multitude of hunters who have adopted that style of firearm for its ergonomic benefits. However, the point is irrelevant.

The Founding Fathers, who had just fought a war for citizens’ rights, clearly didn’t limit the Second Amendment to hunting firearms.

Unfortunately, the debate is counterproductively centering on semi-automatic firearm designs. Focusing on the object and not the intent will never solve the issue.

A simple, double barrel shotgun with birdshot can have devastating impact on defenseless victims. This was proven in 1999 at Columbine High School, in which hunting type double barrel and pump shotguns were the primary weapons used along with 9mm pistols.

Solving the root cause requires addressing the saturation of our youths’ minds with content that glorifies violence and killing — the music, video games, movies, and internet sites.

Of course, those solutions may affect First Amendment rights that are just as precious as the Second Amendment.

The editorial said Americans don’t “need” AR-15 rifles; I contend Americans certainly don’t “need” violent content that is brainwashing vulnerable youth into killers.

Until the root causes are understood and addressed, armed responders at schools are the only tangible action.

Only a good person with a gun can stop a homicidal maniac.

LOUIS PETER

Cedar Lane