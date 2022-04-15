Economics drives gasoline prices

Burning fossil fuels is drastically increasing CO2 in the air and average global temperatures. This will have devastating effects on people and on most other organisms on earth.

At least 95% of all climate scientists and all major scientific organizations attest to these facts. Among detractors is a group called Frontiers of Freedom.

A recent op-ed promotes this contrarian view and blames President Joe Biden for current high gasoline prices (Eagle, April 11). It’s authored by Peter Roff, who has no scientific credentials. He’s a senior fellow at Frontiers of Freedom.

Current high gasoline prices are due to economic, not political forces. The demand for gasoline went up sharply as travel and economic activity increased with the waning pandemic. However, oil companies are reluctant to sharply increase production for fear of overproduction. They have seen this before.

Oil averaged $95/barrel from 2011 to 2014, $53 in 2015-2019 and dropped to $39 for 2020. Hundreds of oil and gas companies went bankrupt in this period, defaulting on 100s of billions in debt.

Between 2012 and 2021 the S&P stock index increased by an average of 14.8% per year, the oil sector of that index by 0.85% per year. Overproduction is a killer for the oil companies and their shareholders.

The Biden administration has issued 3,500 new drilling permits, the most in the past 20 years. Oil companies are sitting on 9,000 leases they have not developed. It’s economics, not politics, affecting oil supply.

Oil becomes more expensive to produce, refine and distribute every year, but wind and solar energy become cheaper. The Biden administration’s push for more wind and solar is right for the climate and right for the economy. It does not affect current gasoline prices.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station

A look at Proposition 2

I recently joined the newly formed League of Women Voters of Brazos Valley. Our goal is to present nonpartisan information to the residents of the Brazos Valley prior to upcoming elections. This will allow voters to make informed voting decisions that are most beneficial to them.

On May 7, our residents will be voting on two amendments to the Texas Constitution:

Propositions 1 and 2.

I am sharing pertinent information concerning Proposition 2 regarding the homestead exemption. Proposition 2 increases the homestead exemption amount homeowners are able to claim from $25,000 to $40,000.

This would lower homeowners’ annual property tax bill.

Arguments for Proposition 2 include saving the homeowners money in the form of property tax relief. This proposition should not impact public school revenue because the state would be required to make up any shortfall in funding caused by this proposition.

This decrease in property taxes would be particularly helpful for moderate- to low- income homeowners.

Arguments against Proposition 2 include: The proposed amendment could reduce public school revenues if the formulas put in place by the state do not reimburse fully the local school districts for any loss in funding.

Second, this property tax reduction would end up costing the state money if it reimburses lost revenue to school districts. The cost to the state would have to depend on laws passed to make up for any shortfall in funding.

The proposed amendment also would not benefit those who are not homeowners, including renters who send their children to public schools.

Thank you for taking the time to become more informed about the May 7 election. More information concerning this election may be found at votetexas.gov and the League of Women Voters of Texas at lwvtexas.org.

CLAUDIA HOLLOWAY

College Station