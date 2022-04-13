Economics affects gasoline prices

Burning fossil fuels is drastically increasing CO2 in the air and average global temperatures. This will have devastating effects on people and on most other organisms on earth.

At least 95% of all climate scientists and all major scientific organizations attest to these facts. Among detractors is a group called Frontiers of Freedom.

A recent op-ed promotes this contrarian view and blames President Joe Biden for current high gasoline prices (Eagle, April 11). It’s authored by Peter Roff, who has no scientific credentials. He’s a senior fellow at Frontiers of Freedom.

Current high gasoline prices are due to economic, not political forces. The demand for gasoline went up sharply as travel and economic activity increased with the waning pandemic. However, oil companies are reluctant to sharply increase production for fear of overproduction. They have seen this before.

Oil averaged $95/barrel from 2011 to 2014, $53 in 2015-2019 and dropped to $39 for 2020. Hundreds of oil and gas companies went bankrupt in this period, defaulting on 100s of billions in debt.

Between 2012 and 2021 the S&P stock index increased by an average of 14.8% per year, the oil sector of that index by 0.85% per year. Overproduction is a killer for the oil companies and their shareholders.

The Biden administration has issued 3,500 new drilling permits, the most in the past 20 years. Oil companies are sitting on 9,000 leases they have not developed. It’s economics, not politics, affecting oil supply.

Oil becomes more expensive to produce, refine and distribute every year, but wind and solar energy become cheaper. The Biden administration’s push for more wind and solar is right for the climate and right for the economy. It does not affect current gasoline prices.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station