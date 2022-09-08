 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Easterwood employees came to the rescue

Thank you to three Easterwood Airport employees.

About a month ago, I was scheduled to fly from Easterwood at 6 a.m. As I was going through security, I realized that I did not have my cell phone. Ashley, who was overseeing

the security clearance process, suggested that I go to the American Airline desk and use their phone.

There, Amy graciously turned the land line phone toward me so I could call my son-in-law who had dropped me off at the airport. He returned to my home, used the garage door code to enter, found my phone and called Amy to let her know that he was returning with my phone. Amy told me to alert Harley, the security guard to expect someone to deliver my phone. I went through security and was last in line.

Fortunately, my son-in-law arrived with my phone. Harley handed it to Ashley who checked it through security and gave it to me just before my turn to board the plane.

The concerned, quick-thinking employees facilitated the retrieval of my phone and enabled communication during my three-week trip.

PEGGY MOBLEY

College Station

